Berchelt-Miura, Smith-Barrera, Corrales-Castellanos Set For 7/15

The white-hot super featherweight division will be on full display Saturday, July 15 when two world title fights come to Los Angeles' "Fabulous" Forum as part of a stacked tripleheader on HBO Boxing After Dark. In the main event that has "Fight of the Year" candidate written all over it, newly crowned WBC World Super Featherweight Champion Miguel "El Alacran" Berchelt will make his first title defense against former world champion and mandatory challenger Takashi Miura .

