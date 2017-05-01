Barry Hearn: Anthony Joshua can domin...

Barry Hearn: Anthony Joshua can dominate boxing like Tiger Woods has golf

16 hrs ago

Anthony Joshua can make the same game-changing impact on boxing as Tiger Woods achieved in golf, according to Barry Hearn. And veteran promoter Hearn is backing Joshua to achieve his stated ambition of becoming boxing's first billionaire fighter, in the wake of his stunning Wembley Stadium victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Chicago, IL

