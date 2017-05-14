Attention turns to Mayweather-McGregor for Dana White after successful UFC 211
UFC 211 marked the promotion's most successful event of 2017, but Dana White has bigger things to focus on now. Attention turns to Mayweather-McGregor for Dana White after successful UFC 211 UFC 211 marked the promotion's most successful event of 2017, but Dana White has bigger things to focus on now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|Sat
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC