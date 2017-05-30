Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class

Fact: Between 1984 and '88, this seashore resort town was the site of 451 boxing cards at its various casino properties, more than a few of which were nationally and even internationally televised, and headlined by some of the sport's most celebrated and prestigious stars. Fact: In 2016, Atlantic City staged just six boxing cards, of which none of the main events could be described as a major fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.