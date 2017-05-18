Arum Admits Crawford-Thurman Fight Nowhere Near Happening
Crawford mentioned moving up from 140 pounds to 147 to challenge Thurman immediately after dominating Felix Diaz for 10 rounds Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. After discussing preferable fights against Manny Pacquiao and fellow super lightweight champion Julius Indongo, Crawford told HBO's Max Kellerman, "Keith Thurman or whoever, let's go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC