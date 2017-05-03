Anthony Mundine ponders becoming the NRL's oldest player after boxing career
Anthony Mundine has made his most audacious claim yet, saying he could become the oldest rugby league player in premiership history. The boxer and former St George Illawarra and NSW State of Origin, who turns 42 at the end of the month, reckons he can set the record for being league's most senior player, surpassing Billy "Bluey" Wilson, who retired in 1967 at the age of 40. "If I can get anywhere up to the speed of what I used to be as a youngster, that could definitely be an option.
