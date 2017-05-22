Agitated Arum: HBO, Showtime Dont Own the Boxing Business

The outspoken promoter promised a group of reporters during a ringside rant at Madison Square Garden that he won't wait around for HBO to offer dates to his company, Top Rank Inc. Arum wants gifted fighters like Terence Crawford and Vasyl Lomachenko to fight on a more regular basis and has grown tired of frustrating battles with the premium cable channel's hierarchy over broadcasting his company's fights. When a reporter asked Arum if that meant "the days of HBO are coming to an end," particularly as it pertains to Top Rank, an aggravated Arum launched into a tirade regarding the influence HBO and rival Showtime have within his industry.

