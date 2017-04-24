Wladimir Klitschko tells Anthony Joshua he has recorded prediction of fight result on USB stick
Wladimir Klitschko intensified his mind games with Anthony Joshua ahead of Saturday's world heavyweight title fight by revealing he has already recorded his prediction of the outcome. The challenger, 41, brandished a memory stick which he said contained a video of his prediction at his press conference in London, and said the stick would be sealed in the robe he will wear into the ring at Wembley Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC