Will Conor McGregor Fight in the UFC ...

Will Conor McGregor Fight in the UFC Again?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MMA Weekly

Many have questioned whether or not we'll ever see UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the Octagon again, especially if he gets the blockbuster boxing match he desires with Floyd Mayweather . One man who has a little better insight into the situation than most is his longtime teammate and training partner Gunnar Nelson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC