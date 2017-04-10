Why Horn can deliver boxing's greatest upset

FOR more than half a century Bob Arum has promoted some of the greatest fights of all time and says with 55,000 people cheering for Jeff Horn, Brisbane's Fighting Schoolteacher could spring a huge upset over Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium on July 2. Arum and Pacquiao will hit Brisbane next week for a whirlwind national promotional tour ahead of the World Boxing Organization welterweight title bout that pits Queensland's underdog against the 11-time world champion, who is now a prominent Filipino senator. Pacquiao is being encouraged to wear a NSW Blues rugby league jersey as he prepares for the fight which will take place 10 days before Origin III at the same venue.

