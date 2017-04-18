WBA: Groves vs. Chudinov, Zeuge vs. Ekpo II - Winners Must Fight
The World Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association ordered two fights in the Super Middleweight division. The first is for the super championship between Russia's Fedor Chudinov and Britain's George Groves, and the second the rematch between German Tyron Zeugge and Nigeria's Isaac Ekpo for the regular title of the division.
