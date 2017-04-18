Watford boxer Anthony Joshua is prepa...

Watford boxer Anthony Joshua is preparing to fight on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

Watford boxer Anthony Joshua will face the most challenging test of his short career to date when he meets Wladimir Klitschko, one of the most revered heavyweight champions of all time, at Wembley. Klitschko, a 41-year-old who tasted defeat for the first time in a decade when going down to Tyson Fury in November 2015, is hoping to reclaim the WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles he lost that night in Dusseldorf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,525,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC