Watford boxer Anthony Joshua is preparing to fight on Saturday

Watford boxer Anthony Joshua will face the most challenging test of his short career to date when he meets Wladimir Klitschko, one of the most revered heavyweight champions of all time, at Wembley. Klitschko, a 41-year-old who tasted defeat for the first time in a decade when going down to Tyson Fury in November 2015, is hoping to reclaim the WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles he lost that night in Dusseldorf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.