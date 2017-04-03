Video: Behind the scenes footage of C...

Video: Behind the scenes footage of Conor McGregor's boxing entrance in New York

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BloodyElbow

Last month, 'The Notorious' shocked combat sports fans with his entrance at New York's Madison Square Garden Arena to walk out Northern Irish boxing talent, Michael Conlan. Conlan, a 25-year-old Belfast local with an Olympic bronze medal to his name, is considered one of the best amateur boxers in Northern Ireland and made his successful professional debut against Tim Ibarra, stopping the American with a barrage of strikes in the third round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC