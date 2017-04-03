Video: Behind the scenes footage of Conor McGregor's boxing entrance in New York

Last month, 'The Notorious' shocked combat sports fans with his entrance at New York's Madison Square Garden Arena to walk out Northern Irish boxing talent, Michael Conlan. Conlan, a 25-year-old Belfast local with an Olympic bronze medal to his name, is considered one of the best amateur boxers in Northern Ireland and made his successful professional debut against Tim Ibarra, stopping the American with a barrage of strikes in the third round.

