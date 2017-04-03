Vasyl Lomachenko defends junior lightweight title with ease over Jason Sosa

Vasyl Lomachenko's claim as one of boxing's best pound-for-pound fighters remained intact on Saturday despite just nine bouts complete in the professional ranks. The two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine, nicknamed "Hi-Tech," defended his junior lightweight title for the second time on Saturday with ease, forcing Jason Sosa's corner to rescue him after nine rounds at MGM National Harber in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

