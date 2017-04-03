Vasyl Lomachenko defends junior lightweight title with ease over Jason Sosa
Vasyl Lomachenko's claim as one of boxing's best pound-for-pound fighters remained intact on Saturday despite just nine bouts complete in the professional ranks. The two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine, nicknamed "Hi-Tech," defended his junior lightweight title for the second time on Saturday with ease, forcing Jason Sosa's corner to rescue him after nine rounds at MGM National Harber in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC