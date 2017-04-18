Tony Bellew: Liverpool boxer targets heavyweight title
However, he says he has "more left in the tank" and talks have taken place about fighting WBC champion Deontay Wilder or WBO holder Joseph Parker. Liverpudlian Bellew made the decision to continue following talks with promoter Eddie Hearn and a fight with former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Tyson Fury or a rematch with Haye are possible.
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
