Tony Bellew: Liverpool boxer targets ...

Tony Bellew: Liverpool boxer targets heavyweight title

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

However, he says he has "more left in the tank" and talks have taken place about fighting WBC champion Deontay Wilder or WBO holder Joseph Parker. Liverpudlian Bellew made the decision to continue following talks with promoter Eddie Hearn and a fight with former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Tyson Fury or a rematch with Haye are possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC