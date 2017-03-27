The late Zack Clayton, Ref for Ali-Fo...

The late Zack Clayton, Ref for Ali-Foreman, Named to the Basketball Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Sweet Science

Most boxing fans remember the late Zachariah "Zack" Clayton as the third man in the ring for Muhammad Ali's stunning eighth-round knockout of George Foreman on Oct. 30, 1974, in Kinshasa, Zaire . But Clayton's involvement in "The Rumble in the Jungle" is not his only brush with history as a referee; the lean Philadelphian became the first African-American to work a world heavyweight championship bout when he got the assignment for the fourth installment of the Ezzard Charles-Jersey Joe Walcott series, in which Walcott retained the title on a 15-round unanimous decision in Philly's old Municipal Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,660 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC