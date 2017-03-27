The late Zack Clayton, Ref for Ali-Foreman, Named to the Basketball Hall of Fame

Most boxing fans remember the late Zachariah "Zack" Clayton as the third man in the ring for Muhammad Ali's stunning eighth-round knockout of George Foreman on Oct. 30, 1974, in Kinshasa, Zaire . But Clayton's involvement in "The Rumble in the Jungle" is not his only brush with history as a referee; the lean Philadelphian became the first African-American to work a world heavyweight championship bout when he got the assignment for the fourth installment of the Ezzard Charles-Jersey Joe Walcott series, in which Walcott retained the title on a 15-round unanimous decision in Philly's old Municipal Stadium.

