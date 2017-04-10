Tensions rising ahead of Ricky Burns'...

Tensions rising ahead of Ricky Burns' Glasgow clash

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Western Telegraph

Julius Indongo's camp have stoked up the tension ahead of Saturday's world title unification fight with Ricky Burns by accusing the Scot of benefiting from home-town decisions. 'The Rickster' will put his WBA super lightweight title on the line against the unbeaten holder of the IBO and IBF straps when they clash in Glasgow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,502 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC