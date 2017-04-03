Tenacious Turley out to fulfil major title dream
ROBBIE Turley can finally make his dream come true tonight when he takes to the ring for the biggest fight of his life. Turley's clash with Lincoln's Bobby Jenkinson for the vacant Commonwealth super-bantamweight title is the headline act of the 'Acid Test' show at the Newport Centre.
