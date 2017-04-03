Sports briefly: Minnesotan Maddie Roo...

Sports briefly: Minnesotan Maddie Rooney gets shutout for U.S. women

Read more: Star Tribune

Andover native and Minnesota Duluth goaltender Maddie Rooney made her debut with the U.S. women's national hockey team on Saturday, making 14 saves in a 7-0 shutout of Russia at the world championships in Plymouth, Mich. Kendall Coyne, Brianna Decker and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored two goals apiece in the preliminary-round game, and former Gopher Amanda Kessel scored her first international goal since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

