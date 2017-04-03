Sports briefly: Minnesotan Maddie Rooney gets shutout for U.S. women

Andover native and Minnesota Duluth goaltender Maddie Rooney made her debut with the U.S. women's national hockey team on Saturday, making 14 saves in a 7-0 shutout of Russia at the world championships in Plymouth, Mich. Kendall Coyne, Brianna Decker and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored two goals apiece in the preliminary-round game, and former Gopher Amanda Kessel scored her first international goal since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

