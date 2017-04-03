Sports briefly: Minnesotan Maddie Rooney gets shutout for U.S. women
Andover native and Minnesota Duluth goaltender Maddie Rooney made her debut with the U.S. women's national hockey team on Saturday, making 14 saves in a 7-0 shutout of Russia at the world championships in Plymouth, Mich. Kendall Coyne, Brianna Decker and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored two goals apiece in the preliminary-round game, and former Gopher Amanda Kessel scored her first international goal since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC