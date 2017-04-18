Short film of Anthony Joshua's life to be shown before Wladimir Klitschko fight
Anthony Joshua has revisited the journey that took him from teenage tearaway to world heavyweight champion in the build up to his April 29 fight with Wladimir Klitschko. The 27-year-old, who makes the latest defence of his IBF title at Wembley Stadium and who also bids to win the WBA belt last held by Tyson Fury, has featured in a short film alongside his mother Yeta Odusanya that captures his rise.
