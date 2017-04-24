Scott Quigg's fight with Viorel Simion upgraded to IBF title eliminator

Saturday's fight between Scott Quigg and Viorel Simion has been upgraded to an eliminator for the IBF featherweight title, taking Quigg closer to a potential date with Wales' Lee Selby. The 28-year-old fights for the first time since recruiting respected American Freddie Roach as his trainer, and can swiftly revive his career with the opportunity that has been presented.

