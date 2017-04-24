Roach: Golovkin Exposed a Bit in Last Fight, Cotto Can Beat Him
Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, trainer of former four division world champion Miguel Cotto , would welcome a fight with IBO, WBA, WBC, IBF middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin with open arms. Cotto is slated to return to the ring on June 24th, with junior middleweight contender Yoshihiro Kamegai being mentioned as a candidate to fight him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC