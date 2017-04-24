Roach: Golovkin Exposed a Bit in Last Fight, Cotto Can Beat Him

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, trainer of former four division world champion Miguel Cotto , would welcome a fight with IBO, WBA, WBC, IBF middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin with open arms. Cotto is slated to return to the ring on June 24th, with junior middleweight contender Yoshihiro Kamegai being mentioned as a candidate to fight him.

