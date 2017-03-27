Ringside at the Cosmopolitan: Antonio Orozco Stops Keandre Gibson
Antonio Orozco won the battle of undefeated super lightweights by knockout of Keandre Gibson to win the vacant WBC USNBC title on Saturday. San Diego's Orozco used a punishing body attack to wear down the taller Gibson before more than 500 at the Chelsea Theater in the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC