Ringside at the Cosmopolitan: Antonio Orozco Stops Keandre Gibson

Antonio Orozco won the battle of undefeated super lightweights by knockout of Keandre Gibson to win the vacant WBC USNBC title on Saturday. San Diego's Orozco used a punishing body attack to wear down the taller Gibson before more than 500 at the Chelsea Theater in the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

