Ricky Burns told not to dismiss opponent Julius Indongo as a one-hit wonder ahead of big fight

Burns, who will lay his WBA world super-lightweight title on the line on Saturday, expects his toughest fight yet against a puncher who sparked out Eduard Troyanovsky inside 40 seconds. Ricky Burns has been warned not to write off Julius Indongo as a one-hit wonder with the Namibian determined to prove lightning can strike twice.

