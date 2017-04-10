Ricky Burns beaten as Julius Indongo ...

Ricky Burns beaten as Julius Indongo unites super-lightweight titles

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

Ricky Burns dug deep into his reserves but lost his super-lightweight unification clash against Julius Indongo on points at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow The 34-year-old from Coatbridge had put his WBA belt on the line, with the unbeaten Namibian putting his IBF and IBO titles up for grabs, and it was the impressive visitor who left with all three. Scotland's first three-weight world champion endured a tough night against the awkward and rangy southpaw, who extended his record to 22-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC