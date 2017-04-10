Ricky Burns beaten as Julius Indongo unites super-lightweight titles
Ricky Burns dug deep into his reserves but lost his super-lightweight unification clash against Julius Indongo on points at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow The 34-year-old from Coatbridge had put his WBA belt on the line, with the unbeaten Namibian putting his IBF and IBO titles up for grabs, and it was the impressive visitor who left with all three. Scotland's first three-weight world champion endured a tough night against the awkward and rangy southpaw, who extended his record to 22-0.
