Promoter Frank Warren eyes a rematch after Liam Smith beats Liam Williams
Promoter Frank Warren promised an immediate rematch after Liam Smith claimed a controversial victory over Liam Williams in their domestic super-welterweight clash at the Manchester Arena. Welshman Williams looked to be holding a commanding lead when he was withdrawn at the start of the 10th round with his right eye clamped shut after an apparent head clash.
