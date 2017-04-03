Promoter Frank Warren eyes a rematch ...

Promoter Frank Warren eyes a rematch after Liam Smith beats Liam Williams

Promoter Frank Warren promised an immediate rematch after Liam Smith claimed a controversial victory over Liam Williams in their domestic super-welterweight clash at the Manchester Arena. Welshman Williams looked to be holding a commanding lead when he was withdrawn at the start of the 10th round with his right eye clamped shut after an apparent head clash.

