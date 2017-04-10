Promoter Eddie Hearn thought he had seen the last of Ricky Burns
But after watching the Coatbridge fighter drag himself back to the summit of world boxing the promoter is refusing to put a limit on Burns' possibilities. The 'Rickster' faces Namibian Julius Indongo in Glasgow on Saturday night in what he describes as the biggest fight of his career, with the unified super-lightweight world championship on the line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC