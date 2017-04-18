Pound-for-pound No. 1 Demetrious John...

Pound-for-pound No. 1 Demetrious Johnson would fight Conor McGregor at 145

Conor McGregor may have become the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion, capturing both the featherweight and lightweight titles, but Demetrious Johnson is the pound-for-pound number one. Johnson, who defended his flyweight title for the 10th time against BJJ world champ Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24 , is open to fighting 'The Notorious' at 145 lbs.

