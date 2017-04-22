Porter stops Berto in ninth round of welterweight bout
Shawn Porter stopped Andre Berto in the ninth round of a sloppy, often inartistic welterweight elimination bout Saturday night at Barclays Center Porter stops Berto in ninth round of welterweight bout Shawn Porter stopped Andre Berto in the ninth round of a sloppy, often inartistic welterweight elimination bout Saturday night at Barclays Center Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pRixRa Porter stopped Andre Berto in the ninth round of a sloppy, often inartistic WBC welterweight elimination bout Saturday night at Barclays Center. Porter was in control for much of the bout, which resembled a street brawl more than a prize fight.
