Photos: Gilberto Ramirez Putting in Work For Bursak Defense
WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez runs the strand of Hermosa Beach in preparation for his title defense against Max Bursak of Ukraine at Stub Hub, Carson Ca. April 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
