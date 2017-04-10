Photos: Barrett Channels Power of Pac-Marquez To Stun Cardle
Robbie Barrett, who on Friday stunned observers when he revealed a huge tattoo on his chest of Manny Pacquiao fighting Juan Manuel Marquez, captured the British Lightweight title from Scott Cardle with a majority points victory at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow. Previously unbeaten Cardle was looking for the win to secure the Lonsdale Belt outright and it looked like he was on his way when the Yorkshireman took two counts of eight.
