Paul Butler Nears Jamie McDonnell Clash After Routine Win
The Ellesmere Port bantamweight, who teamed up with Joe Gallagher last year and now has three wins under the tutelage of the Bolton-based man, is targeting a showdown with WBA 'regular' king Jamie McDonnell. Butler got a victory at Manchester Arena, as part of the inaugural BT Sport and BoxNation bill which will be topped by the WBO lightweight title showdown between champion Terry Flanagan and number two-rated challenger Petr Petrov.
