Pacquiao meets Horn, starts to prep for 'Battle of Brisbane'

" Manny Pacquiao has had bigger, more significant fights while compiling world titles in an unprecedented eight divisions. The 38-year-old senator from the Philippines may not have fought in front of a bigger crowd, though, than what promoters are predicting for Pacquiao's "Battle of Brisbane" on July 2 against Jeff Horn.

