Pacquiao-Horn Could Break Several Fight Records in Australia
Jeff Horn's upcoming fight with Manny Pacquiao may potentially be the most lucrative and watched Australian boxing bout of all time, but it's highly unlikely to be regarded as the most significant contest the country has seen. Scheduled for Sunday July 2 [Saturday July 1 in America], the fight could set an official all-time Australian boxing attendance record, with suggestions it might attract a crowd of about 55,000 to Suncorp Stadium and record pay-per-view figures for a fight in this country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC