Pacquiao eyes July 2 Horn fight
Philippines boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is negotiating a July 2 fight with unbeaten Australian Jeff Horn, the Filipino world champion's camp said Saturday. "We are working out the details for the fight on July 2," Pacquiao's adviser Michael Koncz told AFP by text message.
