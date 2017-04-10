Pac-Man army is Brisbane-bound

MANNY Pacquiao will arrive in Brisbane next Monday paving the way for a Filipino army to descend on Suncorp Stadium for the world welterweight title defence against Fighting Schoolteacher Jeff Horn on July 2. Pacquiao will lead a 15-man promotional tour around Australia's east coast next week, but that is only a taste of the huge entourage expected to follow him to Brisbane for the biggest fight ever held in Australia. When Pacquiao beat American Chris Algieri in Macau in 2014 the boxer turned Filipino senator hired two passenger jets to bring more than 350 of his closest family and friends to the fight.

