Pac-Man army is Brisbane-bound

Pac-Man army is Brisbane-bound

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Mercury

MANNY Pacquiao will arrive in Brisbane next Monday paving the way for a Filipino army to descend on Suncorp Stadium for the world welterweight title defence against Fighting Schoolteacher Jeff Horn on July 2. Pacquiao will lead a 15-man promotional tour around Australia's east coast next week, but that is only a taste of the huge entourage expected to follow him to Brisbane for the biggest fight ever held in Australia. When Pacquiao beat American Chris Algieri in Macau in 2014 the boxer turned Filipino senator hired two passenger jets to bring more than 350 of his closest family and friends to the fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC