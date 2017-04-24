On a mission' Tyson Fury wants to make his family, friends and fans proud again
Tyson Fury has bared his soul regarding his much-publicised battle with depression but insists he has overcome his personal demons and is "on a mission to put the record straight". Fury last October surrendered the world heavyweight titles he won by beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 in an effort to focus on his mental health problems.
