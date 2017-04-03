Nevada Commission: McGregor is Worthy...

Nevada Commission: McGregor is Worthy of Mayweather Fight

14 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett sees no problem with approving a cross-sports boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The discussions to make Mayweather vs. McGregor have been heating up, with UFC President Dana White finally on board with allowing that fight to take place - provided a financial agreement can be made with the UFC.

