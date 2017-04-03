Murata excited to finally get chance ...

Murata excited to finally get chance to fight for title

London Olympic boxing gold medalist Ryota Murata will get his first world title shot when he meets WBA interim middleweight champion Hassan N'Dam for the vacant title on May 20 at Ariake Colosseum, his Teiken Gym announced on Monday. The winner will become the regular champion, the belt former champ Daniel Jacobs held before his loss against Gennady Golovkin in a multi-world title match in March.

