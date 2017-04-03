Mike Tyson opens up about the night Tupac was shot in revealin...
Shakur was shot while driving a car after Tyson's fight against Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 6 1996. The rap star died in hospital from respiratory failure and cardiac arrest one week later on September 13 aged just 25. And former heavyweight champion Tyson also known as Iron Mike shared how the pair first met and what it felt like the night the Changes singer was killed.
