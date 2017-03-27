Miguel Cotto's Return - Brandon Rios, Yuki Nonaka Being Eyed?
Former four division world champion Miguel Angel Cotto is staying in shape and preparing himself for his next ring appearance. Cotto, as announced by the CEO of his promotional company, Bryan Perez, will fight officially on June 24, and will most likely will do so at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
