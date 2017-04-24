Midnight Mania! McGregor rips boxing,...

Midnight Mania! McGregor rips boxing, Woodley teases mystery opponent for July

Welcome to Midnight Mania! Tonight we've got Conor McGregor styling it up on the pads and ripping boxing's limited ruleset, Tyron Woodley announced he is fighting someone , longer footage of TJ Dillashaw sparring Vasyl Lomachenko, the Karate Hottie being a hottie, Nick Diaz doing straight up Ninja stuff with nunchucks, knockouts, podcasts, and much more. The Notorious has been keeping the hype for his potential bout with Floyd Mayweather alive through his social media trash talk .

