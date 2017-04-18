Midnight Mania! Dana White claims McGregor vs Mayweather still 'not close'

Welcome to Midnight Mania! Tonight, we've got Dana White giving an update on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather; Cub Swanson fight week; Tyron Woodley training for ... someone, Michelle Waterson wearing her fight on her face, knockouts, podcasts, and much more. Dana White is saying the fight isn't even close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.