McGregor's Manager Updates on Latest With Mayweather Fight

17 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

CONOR MCGREGOR's manager has given an update on the Irishman's pursuit of a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Talks between both fighter's teams have reached an advanced stage but an agreement to see Ireland' first UFC belt holder lock horns with the undefeated boxer hasn't been reached. Last week, UFC president Dana White revealed that he has yet to hold talks with Mayweather's representatives, who are notoriously difficult to work with.

