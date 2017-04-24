McGregor's Manager Updates on Latest With Mayweather Fight
CONOR MCGREGOR's manager has given an update on the Irishman's pursuit of a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Talks between both fighter's teams have reached an advanced stage but an agreement to see Ireland' first UFC belt holder lock horns with the undefeated boxer hasn't been reached. Last week, UFC president Dana White revealed that he has yet to hold talks with Mayweather's representatives, who are notoriously difficult to work with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC