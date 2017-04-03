McGregor's coach: We're preparing to ...

McGregor's coach: We're preparing to fight Mayweather

1 hr ago Read more: The Mercury

CONOR McGregor will fight Floyd Mayweather later this year in one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes in boxing history. That's the view of McGreor's coach John Kavanagh, who has been preparing his charge by honing his boxing ability and not worrying about the other skills needed for Mixed Martial Arts.

