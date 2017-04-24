Manny Pacquiao wants to continue boxi...

Manny Pacquiao wants to continue boxing career following bout with Jeff Horn

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has said he wants to show that he has "not done yet in boxing" when he defends his world title against Australia's Jeff Horn in Brisbane on July 2. "I didn't watch his fights yet but I am going to get his last three fights and watch it, " the welterweight champion said. However, the 38-year-old warned the London Olympian that he saw their WBO welterweight title fight as an ideal chance to remind world boxing he was not a spent force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC