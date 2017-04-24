Manny Pacquiao wants to continue boxing career following bout with Jeff Horn
Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has said he wants to show that he has "not done yet in boxing" when he defends his world title against Australia's Jeff Horn in Brisbane on July 2. "I didn't watch his fights yet but I am going to get his last three fights and watch it, " the welterweight champion said. However, the 38-year-old warned the London Olympian that he saw their WBO welterweight title fight as an ideal chance to remind world boxing he was not a spent force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC