Manny Pacquiao wants to continue boxing career following bout with Jeff Horn

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has said he wants to show that he has "not done yet in boxing" when he defends his world title against Australia's Jeff Horn in Brisbane on July 2. "I didn't watch his fights yet but I am going to get his last three fights and watch it, " the welterweight champion said. However, the 38-year-old warned the London Olympian that he saw their WBO welterweight title fight as an ideal chance to remind world boxing he was not a spent force.

