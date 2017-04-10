Manny Pacquiao takes WBO title fight to Australia as clash with Jeff...
Manny Pacquiao will fight in Australia for the first time when he defends his WBO welterweight title against Jeff Horn on Saturday, July 1 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium. The Filipino, who has held one of the four major world belts in six weight classes but is often recognised as an eight-division champion, had earlier this year agreed a showdown with former stablemate Amir Khan.
