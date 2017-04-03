Manny Pacquiao camp confirms fight with Jeff Horn to go ahead
Australian Jeff Horn's dream fight with Manny Pacquiao will take place on July 2 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, the Filipino great's camp says.It is the second time the fight has been agreed to after Pacquiao reneged on their original deal to meet in April last month as he pursued a big money bout with Brit Amir Khan in the Middle East.
