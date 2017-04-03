Looking Back With Fresh Eyes, the Rig...

Looking Back With Fresh Eyes, the Right Guy Won the Hagler-Leonard Fight

Thirty years later, some people still can't understand why Marvelous Marvin Hagler walked away from boxing in total disgust after losing his world middleweight championship by split decision to a comebacking Sugar Ray Leonard in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 6, 1987. Was it as simple as Leonard's apparent refusal to ever grant Hagler a rematch? That was surely a big part of it but there was more.

