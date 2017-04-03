Looking Back With Fresh Eyes, the Right Guy Won the Hagler-Leonard Fight
Thirty years later, some people still can't understand why Marvelous Marvin Hagler walked away from boxing in total disgust after losing his world middleweight championship by split decision to a comebacking Sugar Ray Leonard in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 6, 1987. Was it as simple as Leonard's apparent refusal to ever grant Hagler a rematch? That was surely a big part of it but there was more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC