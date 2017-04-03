Lomachenko's Prowess Deserves More Than Middling Stand-Ins

And it's not enough to say he forced a heretofore sturdy Jamaican - previously unconquered in 27 professional outings - to think better of rising from his stool to reconvene hostilities in Round 8. But they don't speak to the totality of last November's goings-on at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Instead, given Lomachenko's comprehensive dominance for every second of 21 combative minutes, it's far more accurate to suggest he surged his star power to the highest luminosity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.