Lomachenko's Prowess Deserves More Than Middling Stand-Ins
And it's not enough to say he forced a heretofore sturdy Jamaican - previously unconquered in 27 professional outings - to think better of rising from his stool to reconvene hostilities in Round 8. But they don't speak to the totality of last November's goings-on at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Instead, given Lomachenko's comprehensive dominance for every second of 21 combative minutes, it's far more accurate to suggest he surged his star power to the highest luminosity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC